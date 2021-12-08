हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vicky Kaushal

10 types of 80 kg sweets came in for VicKat’s wedding; dhokla and dal kachori served in breakfast

Ten varieties of sweets wighing around 80 kg were sent to the wedding venue, including 'Moong Daal Barfi', 'Gujarati Bakhlaya', 'Kaju Pan' and 'Choco Byte', among others for the guests who are attending Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wedding. 

10 types of 80 kg sweets came in for VicKat’s wedding; dhokla and dal kachori served in breakfast
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The guests attending the celebrity wedding of Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif at the Six Senses Fort Barwara hotel in Sawai Madhopur district are savouring Rajasthani and Gujarati delicacies prepared by a local sweet shop.

 

Janta Jodhpur Sweet Home, a shop located in Sawai Madhopur, sent 10 varieties of sweets to the Six Senses hotel where the star couple will tie the knot on Thursday. The Sangeet ceremony was held on Tuesday, followed by the Haldi ceremony on Wednesday.

Arjun Upadhyay from the Janta Jodhpur Sweet Home said, "The guests are delighted with the taste of Jodhpur's famous dish 'Mawa Kachori' and Bikaner's 'Gond Pak'. Gujarati 'Dhokla' has also been served in the breakfast. 'Samosa', 'Kachori' and 'Dhokla' were been sent to the hotel for the Haldi ceremony."

 

Ten varieties of sweets wighing around 80 kg were sent to the wedding venue, including 'Moong Daal Barfi', 'Gujarati Bakhlaya', 'Kaju Pan' and 'Choco Byte', among others.

On Thursday, 100 pieces each of Samosa and Dhokla shall be sent to the venue, apart from sweets.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Vicky KaushalKatrina Kaifvicky kaushal weddingKatrina Kaif weddingVicky and Katrina weddingVicKat wedding
Next
Story

Will Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma attend Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding with daughter Vamika?

Must Watch

PT1M46S

President Ram Nath Kovind condoles death of CDS