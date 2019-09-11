100DaystoDabangg3: Salman Khan all set to return as Chulbul Pandey

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan is returning as Chulbul Robinhood Pandey in "Dabangg 3". The film's latest motion poster, with the superstar mouthing "Swagat Toh Karo Humara", has the fans cheering.

With 100 days to go for the December 20 release of the film, Salman shared the official motion poster of "Dabangg 3" in which he is seen walking in trademark Chulbul style with the hit "Dabangg" title track playing in the background.

"Aa Rahe Hain! Chulbul Robinhood Pandey. Theek 100 din baad. Swagat Toh Karo Humara! #100DaystoDabangg3," Salman tweeted on Wednesday.

"Dabangg 3" is set to open in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.

One fan wrote: "Entertainment Entertainment aur bss Entertainment!! With seeti maar dialogues and chartbuster music..#ChulbulPandey arriving in 100 days to rule your heart! Dhamaka hoga. #Dabangg3 #100DaystoDabangg3."

Another wrote: "One of the most awaited movies of @BeingSalmanKhan. #Dabangg3 is coming in just 100 days. And we can't seem to keep calm! #Dabangg3Xmas2019 #SalmanKhan."

The film is directed by Prabhudeva, who reunites with Salman for the first tiome since their 2009 blockbuster, "Wanted".