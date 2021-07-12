हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Madhuri Dixit

19 years of 'Devdas': Madhuri Dixit pays tribute to late Dilip Kumar

Whether it was actors Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Madhuri Dixit Nene's stellar performances or the grand sets where the shooting had happened, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Devdas' became a huge hit for several reasons.

19 years of &#039;Devdas&#039;: Madhuri Dixit pays tribute to late Dilip Kumar
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Whether it was actors Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Madhuri Dixit Nene's stellar performances or the grand sets where the shooting had happened, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Devdas' became a huge hit for several reasons.

As 'Devdas' completed 19 years on Monday, Madhuri took to Instagram to share an unseen picture from the sets.

"Reminiscing some great and happy memories from the sets of Devdas. Even 19 years later it all feels so fresh! Thank you Sanjay for sharing these. Will Cherish these forever," she wrote.

 

The image features Madhuri and SRK in a candid conversation with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

For the unversed, the film revolves around Devdas Mukherjee (played by SRK), whose life goes downhill after his wealthy family forbids him from marrying his childhood love Parvati (essayed by Aishwarya). After his separation from Paro, Devdas becomes an alcohol addict and meets Chandramukhi, a prostitute (played by Madhuri), to alleviate his pain.

The 2002 released emotional film is a remake of late legendary actor Dilip Kumar's film of the same name. Dilip Kumar's movie was released in 1955.

Through her post, Madhuri also paid tribute to Dilip Kumar, who breathed his last on July 7, 2021.

"Here's our ode to #DilipKumar, just like #Devdas, you will continue to live on... forever! #19YearsOfDevdas," she added.

Bhansali Productions also took to its verified social media handles to share a note paying tribute to the original Devdas, Dilip Kumar.

"19 years ago this love saga was etched in our hearts and continues to linger with its eternal music, scintillating performances. Here's an ode to #DilipKumar, just like #Devdas, you will continue to live on... forever! #19YearsOfDevdas," the post read. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Madhuri Dixit19 years of DevdasShah Rukh KhanAishwarya RaiDilip Kumar
Next
Story

Deepika Padukone shares her love for yoga in latest post

Must Watch

PT13M39S

Many religious places including Ram Mandir on target of Al Qaeda terrorists, maps recovered