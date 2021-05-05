हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Actress Beth Behrs

'2 Broke Girls' star Beth Behrs makes yoga her 40-day goal

Actress Beth Behrs has been spending time practicing yoga these days. 

&#039;2 Broke Girls&#039; star Beth Behrs makes yoga her 40-day goal
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Actress Beth Behrs, popular as Caroline Channing in the sitcom "2 Broke Girls", has been spending time practicing yoga going by her new Instagram boomerang clip on Wednesday, India time.

She shared a clip featuring a burning candle and some incense sticks and wrote: "Day #2 #40daysof yoga".

Beth had also shared a video performing a complicated yoga pose on Tuesday night, according to India time. 

She said: "Inspired by my dear friend @drtaraswart 's advice to come to the #yoga mat every day -- even if it's 5 mins of lying down breathing. Making it a 40 day goal, so it'll become a habit! Who's with me?"

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Beth Behrs (@bethbehrs)

Beth made her acting debut in 2009 with "American Pie Presents: The Book Of Love". She was then seen in projects such as "Chasing Eagle Rock" and "Hello, My Name Is Doris" among many others.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Actress Beth BehrsCaroline Channingsitcom 2 Broke GirlsPracticing yogaInstagram
Next
Story

Elli AvrRam wins best actress at Stockholm City film fest for 'With You'

Must Watch

PT26M16S

Why did violence not stop in West Bengal even after TMC's victory?