New Delhi: Maverick filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s classic romantic drama ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ celebrates its 25th anniversary, and as we go down the memory lane, how can we not remember the iconic songs of this musical hit. Bhansali’s passion for music is well-known, and after his debut film, ‘Khamoshi: The Musical’, ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ (HDDCS) emerged as his second directorial venture.

This film was not only a visual and narrative treat but was also hugely applauded for its music. The romantic drama starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan, and Ajay Devgn in lead roles.

One fascinating fact that not many are aware of is that Bhansali was instrumental in giving the brilliant singer late KK his first big break in Bollywood with the iconic song 'Tadap Tadap'. This song, which has withstood the test of time, became one of the most popular heartbreak anthems of its era. Even today, 'Tadap Tadap' resonates deeply with listeners, especially the Gen-X audience.

KK’s brilliant vocals captured the essence of longing and pain in 'Tadap Tadap', making it an instant hit. This collaboration marked the beginning of KK’s illustrious career in Bollywood.

As we reminisce about ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ and its significant contributions to Bollywood’s musical landscape, the story of KK’s breakthrough with 'Tadap Tadap' will always be remembered as a remarkable highlight.