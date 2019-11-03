close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anil Kapoor

30 years of 'Parinda': Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor get nostalgic

It's a nostalgic Sunday for actors Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit Nene as their film "Parinda", which was India's official entry in the Best Foreign Film category at the Oscars in 1990, completed 30 years of its release.

30 years of &#039;Parinda&#039;: Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor get nostalgic

Mumbai: It's a nostalgic Sunday for actors Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit Nene as their film "Parinda", which was India's official entry in the Best Foreign Film category at the Oscars in 1990, completed 30 years of its release.

Anil recalled the film's journey with his followers on Instagram.

"Cannot believe it's been 30 years since 'Parinda' released. I am all set to relive all the amazing memories from my time on the sets of 'Parinda'...," wrote the actor.

Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the crime drama was released on November 3, 1989. It also starred Jackie Shroff and Nana Patekar.

"Paro still holds a special place in my heart even after 30 years of 'Parinda'. It was sheer joy for me to portray a strong female lead character, back in those days. And working with Anil, Jackie and Vidhu Vinod Chopra was an experience in itself. Forever grateful! #30YearsOfParinda," Madhuri tweeted.

Tags:
Anil KapoorMadhuri DixitParinda
Next
Story

SRK to fans: Never intentionally make a bad film

Must Watch

PT1M34S

12 deaths in different incidents on Chhath festival in Bihar so far