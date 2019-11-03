30 years of 'Parinda': Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor get nostalgic

Mumbai: It's a nostalgic Sunday for actors Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit Nene as their film "Parinda", which was India's official entry in the Best Foreign Film category at the Oscars in 1990, completed 30 years of its release.

Anil recalled the film's journey with his followers on Instagram.

"Cannot believe it's been 30 years since 'Parinda' released. I am all set to relive all the amazing memories from my time on the sets of 'Parinda'...," wrote the actor.

Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the crime drama was released on November 3, 1989. It also starred Jackie Shroff and Nana Patekar.

"Paro still holds a special place in my heart even after 30 years of 'Parinda'. It was sheer joy for me to portray a strong female lead character, back in those days. And working with Anil, Jackie and Vidhu Vinod Chopra was an experience in itself. Forever grateful! #30YearsOfParinda," Madhuri tweeted.