SALMAN KHAN

#35YearsOfSalmanKhanReign: Fans Rejoice As Bollywood's Bhaijaan Completes 35 Years In The Industry

Undoubtedly, Salman Khan has given bollywood buffs some of the best cinema experience over the years. From making the audience fall in love with each of his characters, charisma, versatility and style to undeniably created a league of his own, Salman Khan has done it all. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 04:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Salman Khan enjoys an unprecedented fandom
  • Actor's next has 'Tiger 3' in the pipeline
#35YearsOfSalmanKhanReign: Fans Rejoice As Bollywood's Bhaijaan Completes 35 Years In The Industry Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: It goes without saying that Salman Khan is a beloved bollywood actor that enjoys widespread fame and love in abundance. To celebrate the glorious 35 years of 'Tere Naam' actor, fans from all across the world took to their social media handles to trend #35YearsOfSalmanKhanReign. 

For Bhaijaan's fans, this day is no less than a festival. From giving us some of the best cinema experience to making the audience fall in love with each of his characters, charisma, versatility and style -Salman Khan has undeniably created a league of his own, the fandom of which is just unprecedented. The undisputed ‘Bhai’ of Bollywood - Salman Khan has truly left a permanent imprint in the mind of the audience across the globe.


On the work front, Salman was last seen in a cameo role in SRK's 'Pathaan'. He was also seen in action comedy 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', directed by Farhad Samji. The flick also starred Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Jagapathi Babu, Palak Tiwari amongst others.

He next has 'Tiger 3' in the pipeline. It's an action thriller film directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles. The movie is a sequel to 2017 film 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. 

