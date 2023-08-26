New Delhi: It goes without saying that Salman Khan is a beloved bollywood actor that enjoys widespread fame and love in abundance. To celebrate the glorious 35 years of 'Tere Naam' actor, fans from all across the world took to their social media handles to trend #35YearsOfSalmanKhanReign.

For Bhaijaan's fans, this day is no less than a festival. From giving us some of the best cinema experience to making the audience fall in love with each of his characters, charisma, versatility and style -Salman Khan has undeniably created a league of his own, the fandom of which is just unprecedented. The undisputed ‘Bhai’ of Bollywood - Salman Khan has truly left a permanent imprint in the mind of the audience across the globe.





On the work front, Salman was last seen in a cameo role in SRK's 'Pathaan'. He was also seen in action comedy 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', directed by Farhad Samji. The flick also starred Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Jagapathi Babu, Palak Tiwari amongst others.

He next has 'Tiger 3' in the pipeline. It's an action thriller film directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles. The movie is a sequel to 2017 film 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.