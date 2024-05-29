Advertisement
'36 Days' Teaser: Neha Sharma Takes On The Role Of Femme Fatale In Teaser

The teaser of the upcoming streaming show ‘36 Days’ was unveiled on Tuesday.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 29, 2024, 12:48 PM IST|Source: IANS
'36 Days' Teaser: Neha Sharma Takes On The Role Of Femme Fatale In Teaser (Image : Instagram )

The upcoming streaming show ‘36 Days’ teaser was unveiled on Tuesday.

It shows actress Neha Sharma essaying a femme fatale with deep secrets that unfold during the course of the narrative.

The teaser evokes an unsettling atmosphere, portraying a world filled with murders, dark secrets, betrayal, and forbidden truths.

Neha's character enters a new neighborhood as a tenant, quickly capturing the attention of all the men. While her seductive appearance has all the men in the show swooning over her, there's more to what meets the eye.

The show also stars Purab Kohli, Shruti Seth, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sharib Hashmi, Sushant Divgikr, Shernaz Patel, Faisal Rashid, Chahat Vig, and Kenneth Desai.

Directed by Vishal Furia, '36 Days' is the official Indian adaptation of the UK show '35 Days', originally produced by Boom Cymru for S4C and distributed by ITV Studios.

One of the sequences in the teaser also features trans-actor-singer Sushant Divgikr in an opulent outfit as they croon a ballad in their feminine voice inside the ballroom.

‘36 Days’ is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India.

The show is set to stream on Sony LIV.

