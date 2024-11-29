5 Indie Gems Of 2024 You Can’t Miss For Your Perfect Playlist!

New Delhi: Indian indie music, with its authentic storytelling and raw emotional appeal, offers a refreshing escape from mainstream songs. Despite its growing popularity, many hidden gems often go unnoticed.

For the unverse, Indie music is a diverse genre known for its independence from major labels, creative freedom, and DIY approach to music creation.

In 2024, platforms like streaming services, YouTube, and Instagram have helped elevate talented indie artists, introducing a new generation to the genre's charm.

Here are five underrated tracks from 2024 bring stories of love, longing, and self-discovery, showcasing the diversity of the indie scene. Add them to your playlist to support emerging artists and discover music that resonates deeply beyond the mainstream.

Bata Dena – Juju Baby Music

Directed by Gourov Dasgupta, under the label Juju Baby Music of Artium Academy, this song has remained very lowkey in terms of popularity. ''Bata Dena,'' by Juju Baby Music from their album Indie Cafe, is a heartfelt, melancholic track that explores themes of separation, longing, and the hope of reunion. If you are curious how AI is revolutionizing the music space, you should check out this AI generated Music Video.

Jo Tum Mere Ho – Anuv Jain

"Jo Tum Mere Ho" by Anuv Jain, released on YouTube on 1st August, has become a beloved anthem among listeners, celebrated for its heartfelt lyrics and soulful melody that resonates deeply with themes of love and longing. If you are a fan of Husn by Anuv Jain, this song should be on your playlist.

Aasa Kooda – Sai Abhyankkar

‘Aasa Kooda’ by Sai Abhyankkar is a soulful and evocative track that has resonated deeply with listeners across various platforms. Known for its soothing melody and heartfelt lyrics, the song has quickly gained popularity for its ability to connect with listeners on an emotional level. Even though it is in Tamil, this song proves that music has no language barriers.

I’m Someone New – Prateek Kuhad

Known for his ability to connect with audiences through raw, poignant storytelling, Prateek Kuhad's "I Am Someone New" has quickly become a favorite among fans of indie and alternative music. the song has won the hearts of countless listeners, yet it remains a hidden gem on many playlists.

Khidki – Rajeev Mahour – Pehchaan Music

‘Khidki’ is an indie pop anthem that captures the exhilarating moment of young love. The song tells the story of a boy who unexpectedly falls head over heels for a girl at first sight. The song's dreamy guitar riffs and upbeat Indian rhythm perfectly complement the story, making it a relatable and uplifting tune for anyone who has ever experienced the magic of falling in love.