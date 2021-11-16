हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushant Singh Rajput

5 distant relatives of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput killed in road accident in Bihar's Lakhisarai

The SUV was badly mangled due to the impact of the collision. The truck driver and helper, however, managed to flee.

5 distant relatives of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput killed in road accident in Bihar&#039;s Lakhisarai
Photo courtesy: Instagram

PATNA: Six persons, including five distant relatives of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, were killed when their SUV collided with a truck in Bihar's Lakhisarai district on Tuesday morning, police said. Four others were injured in the incident. The SUV was badly mangled due to the impact of the collision. The truck driver and helper, however, managed to flee.

According to the police, the victims, including two women, were returning from Patna to Jamui after the cremation of Haryana Additional Director General of Police OP Singh's sister. Singh is married to Sushant Singh's sister. The victims have been identified as Laljeet Singh (the deceased woman`s husband), Nemani Singh, Amit Shankar alias Ram Chandra Singh, Sunita Devi, Anita Devi and driver Chetan Kumar.

Two of the injured have been identified as Valmiki Singh and Prasad Kumar, said Halsi Circle Officer Vivek Kumar. The injured were initially admitted in the Sikandara Sub-Divisional hospital and later referred to the Patna Medical College Hospital. "As the SUV is badly mangled due to intense impact, we are using iron cutters to pull out bodies from it. The injured have already been taken to Sadar hospital where their condition is stated to be critical," Vivek Kumar added.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sushant Singh RajputSushant Singh Rajput familysushant singh rajput deathPatnaOP Singh
Next
Story

Nike hits pause button for Travis Scott Air Max 1 launch due to Astroworld tragedy

Must Watch

PT9M11S

The country got the gift of Purvanchal Expressway