5 distant relatives of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput killed in road accident in Bihar's Lakhisarai

PATNA: Six persons, including five distant relatives of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, were killed when their SUV collided with a truck in Bihar's Lakhisarai district on Tuesday morning, police said. Four others were injured in the incident. The SUV was badly mangled due to the impact of the collision. The truck driver and helper, however, managed to flee.

According to the police, the victims, including two women, were returning from Patna to Jamui after the cremation of Haryana Additional Director General of Police OP Singh's sister. Singh is married to Sushant Singh's sister. The victims have been identified as Laljeet Singh (the deceased woman`s husband), Nemani Singh, Amit Shankar alias Ram Chandra Singh, Sunita Devi, Anita Devi and driver Chetan Kumar.

Two of the injured have been identified as Valmiki Singh and Prasad Kumar, said Halsi Circle Officer Vivek Kumar. The injured were initially admitted in the Sikandara Sub-Divisional hospital and later referred to the Patna Medical College Hospital. "As the SUV is badly mangled due to intense impact, we are using iron cutters to pull out bodies from it. The injured have already been taken to Sadar hospital where their condition is stated to be critical," Vivek Kumar added.