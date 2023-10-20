5 Times Disha Patani Broke The Internet With Her Sizzling Hot Looks

New Delhi: Popular Bollywood actress Disha Patani has consistently captivated people with her stunning allure. She exudes a radiant energy and is undeniably regarded as one of the hottest in the industry, righteously!

Disha recently also flew to Tokyo, Japan where she represented India for the recent Calvin Klein gathering where other famous Asian personalities like BJ Pascual, Amber Lui, Simire, and Jung kook were also included! This event was to launch their fall collection of 2023, where Disha was the only Indian present.

Let us have a look at the five times, Disha Patani donned these gorgeous and jaw-dropping Calvin Klein attires.

Taking All Our Blues Away with This Blue Bikini

As Disha poses in this blue bikini, one thing is for sure, she is definitely the reason for the rising temperatures! She’s seen wearing a beautiful blue bikini, flaunting her abs!

Hottie In Red

As Disha flaunts her magnificently stunning body, with this wet hair look

posing by the water! This red colour complements Disha’s skin tone just right!

Shimmery Look For The Win!

Disha poses in a gorgeous shimmery bikini outfit. Laying back, with tresses like beach waves hair, nicely flaunting her sleek body!

Off Shouldered Black Look!

Disha is seen wearing an off shouldered black sports bra in this picture, and posing very classily!

Cheetah Print!

Disha Patani in this post is seen wearing a cheetah printed bikini suit! With minimal make up, and glowy skin, Disha truly looks like a dream!