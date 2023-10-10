5 Times Sobhita Dhulipala Showcased Her Playful Goofy Side On Instagram

New Delhi: Touted to be the epitome of grace and elegance, Sobhita Dhulipala has recently surprised her fans by unveiling a quirky and playful side of her personality that has everyone falling in love with her all over again. While she's known for her poised and sensuous avatar, Sobhita's goofy Instagram posts have been a delightful revelation, showcasing her sense of humor and carefree spirit.

Here are five times Sobhita Dhulipala let her goofy side shine through on Instagram:

1. The Hilarious Reel

Sobhita had fans in splits when she created a funny reel mouthing a hilarious joke. Her impeccable timing and comic flair had her followers in splits. It's not every day you see an actor of her caliber effortlessly embrace humor.





2. Hand-Painted Cotton Pants!

In a refreshing change from her usual glamorous posts, Sobhita shared a picture of herself sporting hand-painted cotton pants. Her carefree vibe and love for the simple things in life resonated with her fans. It's a side of Sobhita we absolutely adore.





3. Makar Sankranti Joy

Sobhita showcased her goofy happiness by relishing her favorite delicacy, Kachori, on Makar Sankranti. Her infectious smile and the sheer joy on her face was evident!



4. Tea At A Local Stall

Sobhita's sense of humor shone through when she posted a picture with a funny caption about having tea at a local stall. Her ability to find humor in everyday life was loved by her followers even more.



5. Yes Or No!

Even when doing nothing more than looking at the camera and nodding her head, Sobhita exudes charm and elegance. In a traditional ethnic attire, she showcased her timeless beauty and won hearts with her simplicity.

Sobhita's playful and goofy side is a reminder that behind the poised and elegant persona lies a fun-loving spirit who enjoys life's simple pleasures and isn't afraid to share her joy with the world.