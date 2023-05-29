topStoriesenglish2615127
NewsLifestylePeople
MANUSHI CHHILLAR

5 Times When Manushi Chillar's Impressive Fashion Avatars Reminded Us Of Priyanka Chopra

Manushi Chhillar, who made her debut in Bollywood with 'Samrat Prithviraj', is becoming one of the most sought after and promising actors in Bollywood.

 

Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 04:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

5 Times When Manushi Chillar's Impressive Fashion Avatars Reminded Us Of Priyanka Chopra

New Delhi: Having made India proud at the international level by winning the coveted Miss World 2017 title, Manushi Chhillar has become a force to reckon with, by representing India globally and becoming one of the most sought after and promising actors in Bollywood.

Apart from bagging the prestigious Miss World title and making her country proud globally like her predecessor Priyanka Chopra, Manushi is touted to be the potential successor of the former Miss World and Bollywood superstar even when it comes to their similar sartorial choices. 

While both the gorgeous actresses have a tall silhouette and long legs, and a lot of times are seen donning similar types of outfits, their stylish avatars have been an inspiration to fashion fanatics across the globe! We showcase 5 outfits which demonstrates that Manushi rightly is the successor of Priyanka Chopra…

1) Suited Up!

Manushi Chillar
Creating a serious fashion statement, Manushi suited up in a striking ivory floral pantsuit similar to that of Priyanka, who sported a hand-embroidered pantsuit that seems worthy of an official business meeting or an evening soiree. Needless to say, Manushi looked every bit chic in it thereby exuding boss lady vibe!

2) Easy breezy on the beach! 

Manushi Chillar
Giving us the perfect pick for the beach vacay, Manushi opted for an easy-breezy floral kaftan by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee well complemented by golden panther belt, similar to PC’s multi-coloured outfit! Not just their look, their attitude also match so perfectly, isn’t it?

3) Saree, but not sorry!

Manushi Chillar
Be it a casual ensemble or gracing a stunning anarkali salwar suit, Manushi knows how to deck up right for the occasion and ensure that the limelight never leaves her side. Her white chiffon saree with multiple golden embellishments featured a silver zari border that comes quite close to that of Priyanka’s baby pink colour saree with heavy embroidery work! 

4) Woo-men in Black! 

Manushi Chillar
Acing the black colour, Manushi looked absolutely stunning in an off-the-shoulder gown with shimmery thigh-high slit. PC too rocked the black sequined gown by Michael Kors that was tailored with a bodycon fit at the Vanity Fair Oscar party!

5) Boss Lady!

Priyanka Chopra
Now, this one seems to be too similar in comparison – while Manushi teamed a brick red blazer with a backless twist complemented by a pair of brick red formal trousers, PC adorned a red-hot suit for Matrix Resurrections promotions!

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile
DNA Video
DNA: When Guyana got independence from UK in 1966
DNA Video
DNA : Inauguration of the new Parliament..is PM Modi's 'right'?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the birth anniversary of "Bihari Bose", who fought for freedom from the British
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?