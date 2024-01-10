trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2708195
HRITHIK ROSHAN

50 And Fabulous: Evolution Of Birthday Boy Hrithik Roshan's Fitness

What's remarkable is that his approach to health and wellness has never been about conforming to fleeting fads but about embracing a holistic and sustainable healthy lifestyle.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 01:30 PM IST
50 And Fabulous: Evolution Of Birthday Boy Hrithik Roshan's Fitness Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: From his debut in the 2000s to his recent roles, Hrithik's dedication to fitness has remained unwavering and continuous. The actor's workout routines have evolved over the years, adapting to the latest trends and advancements in the fitness industry. What's remarkable is that his approach to health and wellness has never been about conforming to fleeting fads but about embracing a holistic and sustainable healthy lifestyle.

One noteworthy aspect of Hrithik's fitness journey is the aspirational factor it holds, not only for the youth of India but also for his family members. Hrithik’s consistent healthy lifestyle has inspired his family too, with his mother Pinkie Roshan, father Rakhesh Roshan and sister Sunaina Roshan all having adopted a sustained healthy lifestyle and regular workout routines. 

Beyond the silver screen, Hrithik Roshan has extended his passion for fitness to a broader audience through his brand, HRX. With a vision to inspire and create awareness about health and fitness, HRX has become synonymous with a holistic approach to well-being. Through this initiative, Hrithik aims to empower individuals to embrace fitness not just as a routine but as a way of life.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

The HRX brand encapsulates Hrithik's philosophy of fitness – a combination of physical, mental, and emotional well-being. The actor believes that true fitness goes beyond the gym; it's about making positive choices in all aspects of life. The brand not only offers stylish activewear but also serves as a platform for fitness enthusiasts to access expert guidance, training programs, and motivational content.

As Hrithik Roshan hits the milestone of 50, he stands not only as a symbol of timeless charm but also as an ambassador for a healthy and wholesome lifestyle. His journey from being a fitness icon to inspiring his family and creating a brand that promotes holistic well-being reflects a commitment that goes beyond the superficial aspects of physical appearance. 

