हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Prabhas

6 years of 'Baahubali: The Beginning': Prabhas walks down memory lane with latest post

On the occasion of SS Rajamouli-directorial magnum opus 'Baahubali: The Beginning' completing 6 years of release, pan-India star Prabhas lauded the team that created waves in the entertainment world with their work on the film.

6 years of &#039;Baahubali: The Beginning&#039;: Prabhas walks down memory lane with latest post
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: On the occasion of SS Rajamouli-directorial magnum opus 'Baahubali: The Beginning' completing 6 years of release, pan-India star Prabhas lauded the team that created waves in the entertainment world with their work on the film.

Prabhas took to his Instagram handle and shared a still of him from the movie, alongside the caption, "#6YearsOfBaahubali: Here's to the team that created waves of cinematic magic all across the country and the world."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

On this special day, fans too came up with the demand of having a special emoji made for 'Baahubali' on the social media giant, WhatsApp.

Several of them took to their Twitter handles and tweeted their requests that read, "We want a Baahubali emoji on WhatsApp!!#Prabhas #6YearsOfUnrivalledBaahubali."

'Baahubali: The Beginning' was shot in both Telugu and Tamil and dubbed into Malayalam and Hindi. It became a financial rage, breaking box office records. With this film, Prabhas shot to superstardom and emerged as a massive pan-India star.

After the 'Baahubali' franchise, to cater to his fandom from all across the country, Prabhas has only given out pan-India films. On the multi-lingual portfolio, Prabhas has 'Radhe Shyam', 'Salaar', 'Adipurush', 'Saaho', and Nag Ashwin's next on the pipeline. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PrabhasSS RajamouliBaahubali: The Beginning6 years of releasesaaho
Next
Story

Dabboo Ratnani teases fans with yet another video with Shehnaaz Gill, latter says “maza aa gya!”

Must Watch

PT5M47S

Delhi Police busted a big racket with drugs worth 2500 crores