66th National Film Awards: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal named 'Best Actors '- Check list

Maverick director Sriram Raghavan's 'Andhadhun' has been named as the Best Hindi Film of 2018.

New Delhi: The most prestigious and coveted 66th National Film Awards were announced on Friday at Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi. Filmmaker Rahul Rawail presented a long list of awardees along with other members.

Maverick director Sriram Raghavan's 'Andhadhun' has been named as the Best Hindi Film of 2018 and Uttarakhand has got the award for being 'The Most Friendly State'.

Here's a list of Awardees:

Best Film Critic: Blase Johnny (Malayalam), Ananth Vijay (Hindi).

Best Film: Ellaru (Gujurati).

Special mention award in feature film category: Sruthi Hariharan, Chandrachoor Rai, Jojo George and Savithri.

Best Actor: Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal.

Best Actress: Mahanati actor Keerthy Suresh.

Best Director: Uri director Aditya Dhar.

Best Feature Film: Hellaro (Gujarati).

Best Rajasthani film: Turtle.

Best Garu Film: Mama.

Best Marathi film: Bhonga.

Best Hindi film: Andhadhun.

Best Urdu Film: Hamid.

Best Malayalam Film: Sundani from Nigeria.

Best Telugu Film: Mahanati.

Best Tamil Film: Baaram.

Best Assamese Film: Bulbul Can Sing.

Best Punjabi Film: Harjeeta.

Best Konkani Film: Amori.

Best Garo Film: Anna.

Best Action: KGF.

Best Choreography: Kruti Mahesh Midya and Jyoti D Tommar for Padmaavat song Ghoomar.

Best Special Effects: Awe and Kannada film KGF.

Best Lyrics: Kannada film Nathicharami

Best Music Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Padmaavat.

Best Makeup Artist: Telugu film Awe.

Best Costume Designer: Telugu film Mahanati.

Best Production Design: Malayalam film Kammara Sambhavam.

Best Editing: Kannada film Nathicharami.

Best Sound Designer: Uri.

Best Original Screenplay: Chi La Sow.

Best Adapted Screenplay: Andhadhun.

Best Dialogue: Bengali film Tarikh.

Best Cinematography: Ulu.

Best Female Playback Singer: Bindhumalinif for Nathicharami song Maayavi Manave.

Best Male Playback Singer: Arijit Singh for Padmaavat song Binte Dil.

Best Child Artist: PV Rohit, Sahib Singh, Talha Arshad Reshi and Shrinivas Pokale.

Best Supporting Actress: Surekha Sikri for Badhaai Ho

Best Supporting Actor: Swanand Kirkire for Chumbak.

Best Film on Environment Conversation: Marathi film Paani.

Best Film on Social Issues: PadMan.

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Badhaai Ho.

Best Children's Film: Sarkari. Hi. Pra. Shale Kasaragodu, Koduge. 

Nargis Dutt Award: Kannada film Ondalla Eradalla.

Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of A Director: Sudhakar Reddy Yakanthi for Naal.

Jury Awards: Kedara (Bengali), Hellaro (Gujarati).

 

