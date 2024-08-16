Advertisement
70TH NATIONAL FILM AWARDS

70th National Film Awards: Manoj Bajpayee Starrer 'Gulmohar' Wins Best Hindi Film

Actor Manoj Bajpayee starrer 'Gulmohar' bagged the Best Film Award at the 70th National Film Awards for the year 2022.

|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2024, 02:39 PM IST|Source: ANI
70th National Film Awards: Manoj Bajpayee Starrer 'Gulmohar' Wins Best Hindi Film

New Delhi: Actor Manoj Bajpayee starrer 'Gulmohar' bagged the Best Film Award at the 70th National Film Awards for the year 2022.

The 70th National Film Awards were announced on Friday in the national capital.

The jury includes - Rahul Rawail, Chairperson of the Feature Film Jury; Nila Madhab Panda, Chairperson of the Non-Feature Film Jury; Gangadhar Mudalair, Chairperson of the Best Writing on Cinema Jury.

Manoj Bajpayee's Gulmohar bagged the Best Hindi Film award. The film also received a Special Mention.

Apart from Gulmohar, the Malayalam film Kadhikan, Ponniyin Selvan Part-1 and Sanjoy Salil Chowdhury also got a Special Mention.

Helmed by Rahul V. Chittella, 'Gulmohar' revolves around the multi-generation Batra family who are all set to move out of their 34-year-old family home - Gulmohar- and how this shift in their lives is rediscovery of the bonds that have held them together as a family with secrets and insecurities.

The film also stars Sharmila Tagore, Simran, and Suraj Sharma in the lead roles.

