70th National Film Awards: Rishab Shetty Wins Best Actor For 'Kantara'

New Delhi: 'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty on Tuesday, was felicitated with the National Film Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

He received the prestigious award from President Droupadi Murmu at the 70th National Film Awards ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

On receiving this huge honour, Rishab told media that his motive is to make films that bring a change in the society.

"Every film has an impact. Our motive is to make films which bring about a change or impact in society...I thank the audience...National Awards are a very prestigious reward for an artist," he told reporters.

'Kantara' also won the Best Popular Film award for providing wholesome entertainment.

The winners of the 70th National Film Awards were declared in August 2024.



After learning about his win, Rishabh in an interview with ANI said, "This has been possible because of my entire team. I am just the face of the film, it is all because of their hard work. The production house, the DOP, the technicians, it is all because of them."



He also expressed gratitude towards his fans saying, "I want to thank the people of Karnataka. I want to thank the National Awards panel for recognising this film. The people have made this film a hit, I am very happy. I want to dedicate this win to the people of Karnataka."

Rishab not only starred in the film but also directed it. He is now all set to come up with a Kantara prequel.

'Kantara', set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, features Shetty as a Kambala champion who faces off against a Forest Range officer. The film was released in September 2022

The Best Actress award in a Leading Role was shared by Nithya Menen for the Tamil film Thiruchitrambalam and Manasi Parekh for the Gujarati film Kutch Express. Sooraj R Barjatya also took home the Best Director award for his work in Uunchai.

Due to Covid pandemic-related delays, the National Awards are a year behind schedule. In 2023, actors Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon bagged National Film Awards for their outstanding performances in their respective projects 'Pushpa', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and 'Mimi.