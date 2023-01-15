topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
INDIAN ARMY DAY

75th Army Day: Sidharth Malhotra, Suniel Shetty, Sunny Deol pay tributes to war heroes

On 75th Army Day, several Bollywood celebs took to their social media accounts and shared heartfelt wishes to honour the Indian soldiers.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 15, 2023, 08:18 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

75th Army Day: Sidharth Malhotra, Suniel Shetty, Sunny Deol pay tributes to war heroes

Mumbai: On the occasion of 75th Army Day, several Bollywood celebs took to their social media accounts and shared heartfelt wishes to honour the Indian soldiers. Taking to Instagram, actor Abhishek Bachchan shared a post which reads, "Saluting you today and everyday! Celebrating the bravehearts who guard our nation #IndianArmyDay." 

Actor Rajkummar Rao shared a post which read, "Happy Indian army day, Saluting the brave hearts of our country! Jai Hind."  

Actor Rakul Preet Singh shared a post and captioned it, "Happy Indian army day. Coming from an Army background I am aware of the sacrifices that come along with it. Here`s saluting the brave men who selflessly serve the nation." 

Actor Suniel Shetty shared a picture from his patriotic film `Border` and wrote, "The privilege of being an actor is when we get to play the real superheroes of our country - The Indian Army. Saluting our soldiers on the 75th #IndianArmyDay." 

Sidharth Malhotra shared a post which reads, "Happy Indian Army Day." Actor Sunny Deol shared a picture with the Indian army soldiers and captioned it, "Love and admiration to my heroes. #ArmyDay." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Army Day is celebrated every year on January 15 to honour the soldiers of the country, who have set the greatest example of selfless service and brotherhood and more than anything the love for the country. In celebration of Army Day, the parade is organised every year at the Cariappa Parade Ground of Delhi Cantonment. 

On January 15, 1949, Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa, who was then a Lieutenant General, took over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British person to hold that post.  

Live Tv

Indian Army Day75th Indian Army DaySidharth MalhotraArmy moviesShershaahSuneil ShettyAbhishek BachchanSunny Deol

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?