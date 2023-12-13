'83' Actor Saqib Saleem Turns Producer For His Next

New Delhi: Actor Saqib Saleem, known for his performances in ‘Rangbaaz’ and ‘83,’ is now stepping into the world of film production with the launch of Elemen3entertainment, his production house. In this exciting move, Saleem is all set to lead and guide creative projects, bringing fresh narratives to the silver screen.

Having delighted audiences with his diverse performances, Saleem now aims to play a more hands-on role in shaping cinematic experiences. With his production house, the versatile actor promises a hub for unique storytelling and an engaging cinema experience.

Saleem's journey from actor to producer reflects his passion for the art of filmmaking. As he steps into the producer's shoes, he brings with him the experience and insights gained from notable films such as ‘Mere Dad Ki Maruti,’ where he showcased his acting prowess. This dynamic actor-turned-producer has revealed some exciting projects in the pipeline titled ‘Kakuda’ and ‘Crime Beat,’ both of which are set for an OTT release.