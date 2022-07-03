New Delhi: Bollywood actress Preity Zinta took the 90s kids down memory lane with her latest Instagram post. She posed for a selfie with her 'Koi Mill Gaya' co-star Hrithik Roshan. Also, there were other familiar faces in the picture including Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni, Sonali Bendre and Gene Goodenough. Hrithik and Preity had appeared in several popular Bollywood films including 'Mission Kashmir' and 'Lakshya', and the two continue to share a good bond even today. This happy reunion picture is fans' favourite click today.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram, Zinta wrote, “A night to remember #memories #ting".

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis. One wrote, 'Wow alllll beauties in one frame pic of the year' while another wrote, 'Do movie with HRITHIK PLEASEEEEEE WE MISS YOUR COUPLE.'

Preity Zinta is currently in LA with her husband and family. Last year, they welcomed twins Jai and Gia through surrogacy.

On the other hand, Hrithik can be seen sharing a smile with his ex-wife Sussanne and her rumoured beau Arslan Goni. Hrithik and Sussanne parted ways but they continue to be good friends. If rumours are to be believed, Hrithik is dating 'Rocket Boys' actress Saba Azad.

On the work front, Hrithik is currently busy with 'Vikram Vedha' co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. The film is all set to release on September 30. Apart from this, he also has 'Fighter' and 'Krrish 4' in his kitty.

