To celebrate the release of the Prime Video docuseries Angry Young Men, a vibrant mural has been unveiled in Bandra, honoring the legendary screenwriting duo Salim-Javed.

Created by devoted fans, the artwork pays homage to their immense impact on Hindi cinema. The mural features striking, larger-than-life portraits of Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, surrounded by titles of their most iconic films— ‘Sholay,’ ‘Seeta Aur Geeta,’ ‘Kranti,’ ‘Trishul,’ ‘Chacha Bhatija,’ ‘Aakhri Daaon,’ and ‘Yaadon Ki Baaraat’—styled in the classic look of vintage Bollywood posters.

Watch the fan-created mural come to life here:

It beautifully embodies the essence of the ‘Angry Young Man’ persona that Salim-Javed so brilliantly created, celebrating their groundbreaking narratives, memorable characters, and powerful dialogues that forever transformed Indian cinema.

Produced by Salman Khan Films, Excel Media & Entertainment, and Tiger Baby, Angry Young Men is executive produced by Salma Khan, Salman Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti. This three-part docuseries delves into the personal and professional journey of Salim-Javed and is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories around the world.