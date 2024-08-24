Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2782396https://zeenews.india.com/people/a-cinematic-tribute-bandra-mural-celebrates-salim-javeds-iconic-legacy-in-hindi-cinema-2782396.html
NewsLifestylePeople
ANGRY YOUNG MEN

A Cinematic Tribute: Bandra Mural Celebrates Salim-Javed's Iconic Legacy in Hindi Cinema

A mural celebrating screenwriting legends Salim-Javed was unveiled in Bandra for the release of Angry Young Men. Created by fans, it features their portraits and titles of their most iconic films.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Aug 24, 2024, 03:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Fans Celebrate Salim-Javed's Cinematic Legacy
  • A mural was unveiled for the release of ‘Angry Young Men’
  • The series is now streaming on Prime Video
Follow Us

Trending Photos

A Cinematic Tribute: Bandra Mural Celebrates Salim-Javed's Iconic Legacy in Hindi Cinema

To celebrate the release of the Prime Video docuseries Angry Young Men, a vibrant mural has been unveiled in Bandra, honoring the legendary screenwriting duo Salim-Javed. 

Created by devoted fans, the artwork pays homage to their immense impact on Hindi cinema. The mural features striking, larger-than-life portraits of Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, surrounded by titles of their most iconic films— ‘Sholay,’ ‘Seeta Aur Geeta,’ ‘Kranti,’ ‘Trishul,’ ‘Chacha Bhatija,’ ‘Aakhri Daaon,’ and ‘Yaadon Ki Baaraat’—styled in the classic look of vintage Bollywood posters. 

Watch the fan-created mural come to life here: 

It beautifully embodies the essence of the ‘Angry Young Man’ persona that Salim-Javed so brilliantly created, celebrating their groundbreaking narratives, memorable characters, and powerful dialogues that forever transformed Indian cinema. 

Produced by Salman Khan Films, Excel Media & Entertainment, and Tiger Baby, Angry Young Men is executive produced by Salma Khan, Salman Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti. This three-part docuseries delves into the personal and professional journey of Salim-Javed and is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories around the world.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why Pakistan Supreme Court says 'Sorry'?
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladesh government deployed tanks against protesting Hindus?
DNA Video
DNA: Kolkata Doctor Case - Know how dangerous is Sanjay Roy?
DNA Video
DNA: Will NASA be able to bring back Sunita Williams?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: CBI can conduct polygraph test of Sandeep Ghosh
DNA Video
DNA: Monkeypox - How much danger is it to India?
DNA Video
DNA: SEBI cannot run away from responsibility - High Court
DNA Video
DNA: Will President's rule be imposed in Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Zee News special report from ground zero in Bangladesh