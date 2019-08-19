A film should be shown, not just made for awards: Sanjay Mishra

Mumbai: After the acclaimed "Kadvi Hawa", actor Sanjay Mishra is back with yet another film that trains focus on the issue of climate change. "Turtle", which casts Mishra in a lead role, recently won the National Award for Best Rajasthani Film. It has also garnered acclaim for its unflinching gaze at water crisis.

Although films such as "Turtle" receive critical acclaim, they never get enough exposure, and the actor believes that the government should take up the responsibility to release these films widely.

"As an actor, I feel I am responsible to tell an important story through the film I become part of, and "Turtle" is an important film for me. Climate change, and resultant water crisis, is a big topic of conversation globally. So while a National Award makes us happy, the film will serve its purpose when it is released widely for the mass audience," Mishra told IANS.

"In a small budget film, coming from an independent filmmaker, it is not possible financially to get a wider reach unless we get government support, because releasing a film is an expensive affair. These films have the potential to create awareness among common people. So, it is important these films are not just made, taken to festivals and awarded. Such efforts should be viewed by commoners, to let them form their views on climate change," said Mishra about "Turtle", which is directed by Dinesh Yadav and set in Rajasthan.

The actor who appeared in films such as the "Golmaal" series, "Masaan", "Ankho Dekhi" and "Newton", believes that in order to usher change it is important to reach out to the future generation.

"In my understanding, it would make sense to include this kind of films on their extracurricular activity. Understanding the importance of planting trees and (of) water harvesting system is important from childhood so that it can become part of your lifestyle," said the actor, whose criterion to accept a role is that it should give him creative satisfaction, and not just money.

"If not immediately, when my children are mature, they will understand my viewpoint on climate change. So, although these films do not give me enough money, they surely give me credibility as an actor who is well-versed with society. Films are meant for entertainment, but they also have the power to educate minds," concluded the father of two.