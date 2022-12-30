A heated argument had occurred between Tunisha and Sheezan before her death, Police recovers new CCTV footage!

topStoriesenglish
Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 04:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Popular TV actress Tunisha Sharma passed away at the age of 20. She committed suicide on the sets of her show 'Daastan-E-Kabul' and everybody was shocked. Tunisha was dating her co-star Sheezan Khan and allegedly they had a fight that led to the incident. 

The actress was too depressed with the breakup, and now, a new CCTV footage where the two actors can be seen having a heated argument has been recovered by the police. The footage is of the time when the argument between Tunisha and Sheezan happened, claims Waliv Police. 

The Police have recorded statements of nearly two dozen people in connection to the death of Tunisha Sharma, who died allegedly by suicide. The Waliv Police of Maharashtra on Thursday questioned Tunisha's mother, uncle, and aunt in connection with the alleged suicide of the popular television actor.

Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her ongoing TV show Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul on Saturday. 

A day later, her ex-boyfriend and co-star from the show, Sheezan Khan was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide on December 25. If reports are to be believed, Khan and Tunisha broke up 15 days before she died by suicide. 

Sharma was also reportedly hospitalized after she suffered anxiety attacks a few months ago. The actress suffered from depression and anxiety around 2018 as well. 

