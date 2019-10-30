A look at Ananya Panday's birthday celebrations with Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar on 'Pati Pati Aur Woh sets'—Pics

New Delhi: Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday's daughter, Ananya Panday celebrates her 21st birthday today. She made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year 2' and will next be seen in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' along with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

Ananya had a gala time celebrating her birthday eve on 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' sets and was seen wearing a crown and a sash. The birthday girl was all smiles as the paps went crazy clicking her.

Check out the pics here:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Ananya has an ocean of fans and her pictures and videos often go viral. She is quite active on social media platform Instagram and often posts deets from her life.

Here's wishing the young and pretty actress, a very happy birthday!

Coming to 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', the film is an official remake of the 1978 classic with the same name.

While Kartik and Bhumi will be essaying the role of a married couple, Ananya will be seen as a secretary who tries to woo her boss (played by Kartik).

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is slated to release on December 6, 2019.