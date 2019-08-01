A look-back at Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha's best pictures together — Photos inside

New Delhi: Bollywood damsel Dia Mirza on Thursday shared a post saying she has separated from her husband Sahil Sangha after five years of their marriage. The couple got hitched in a traditional Avadhi style wedding after dating each other for a long time.

Taking to their respective social media handles, the couple shared a common post, that read, "After 11 years of sharing our lives and being together, we have mutually decided to separate. We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect. While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond that we share with each other."

"We thank our family and our friends for all their love and understanding and members of the media for their continued support and request everyone to respect our need for privacy at this time. We will not be commenting any further on this matter," the state further read.

The news has sent another shock wave across the industry as everyone has been left wondering what exactly went wrong with one of the most admired couples of Bollywood.

And while we will have to wait to hear from the couple, here are some of the pictures of the former lovebirds during their happy time. Take a look:

Dia was recently seen in web-series 'Kaafir'. Before that, the actress played Maanayata Dutt in Sanjay Dutt's biopic 'Sanju'. Sahil, who is a filmmaker by profession, shares a production company 'Born Free Entertainment' with Dia.