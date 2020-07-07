A look at how well Sushant Singh Rajput had documented moments spent with Dhoni while prepping for 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'

New Delhi: On cricketer MS Dhoni's 39th birthday today (July 7), fans are also remembering actor Sushant Singh Rajput (reel life Dhoni) with a heavy heart. Sushant played Dhoni in the cricketer's biopic 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' and the film has been etched in the hearts of millions of their fans forever.

While prepping for the film, Sushant had spent several months with Dhoni and curated those golden moments on social media. His Facebook account is a pool of some great pictures of Sushant and Dhoni together. The posts will leave a smile on your face, but at the same time make you emotional.

Actress Ankita Lokhande, Sushant's ex-girlfriend, had also once accompanied him to Dhoni's Ranchi home where the duo had met the cricketer's daughter Ziva.

Scroll through the pictures here:

Real and Reel MS Dhoni #MSDhoniTheUntoldstory Posted by Sushant Singh Rajput on Thursday, September 22, 2016

During one of the breaks that MS Dhoni and I took between endless conversations #Throwback #Preparations . #MSDhoniTheUntoldStory Posted by Sushant Singh Rajput on Saturday, September 3, 2016

HappyBirthday Captain MS Dhoni.A totally Selfless cricketer &a wonderfully amazing person..Respect. #HappyBirthdayCaptainCool Posted by Sushant Singh Rajput on Thursday, July 7, 2016

'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' was directed by Neeraj Pandey. The film also starred Kiara Advani, Disha Patani, Anupam Kher and Bhumika Chawla in pivotal roles.

The film released to a blockbuster status in 2016.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14 in his Mumbai apartment. He was said to be under stress and depression.