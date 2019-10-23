close

Malaika Arora

A look at Malaika Arora's opulent birthday bash with Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others in attendance —In pics

Malaika Arora hosted a lavish birthday bash at JW Marriot, Mumbai. Various Bollywood celebs including Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor, and Gauri Khan were seen in attendance. 

A look at Malaika Arora&#039;s opulent birthday bash with Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others in attendance —In pics
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: The gorgeous Malaika Arora turns 44 today and it is after almost 6 years that the diva is in Mumbai on her special day. To mark the occasion and make it special, Malaika had thrown a lavish birthday party for all her friends in Bollywood. The opulent birthday bash was high on glitz and glamour and saw many B-Towners in attendance.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, and Janhvi Kapoor to name a few were present to make Malaika's birthday extra special. And of course, her rumoured beau Arjun Kapoor was also seen at party held at JW Marriot, Mumbai.

Check out the pics here:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

The birthday girl looked gorgeous in a bodycon, mirror dress with matching silver heels. Malaika has often given us major outfit goals and her birthday eve was no different.

Fans and well-wishers have started flooding social media with wishes for the actress.

Here's wishing the stunner a very happy birthday and a fantastic year ahead!

Malaika AroraArjun KapoorKareena Kapoor Khan
