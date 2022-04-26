New Delhi: The 94th Academy Awards trended for days this year, after actor Will Smith lost his cool on presenter Chris Rock for making a joke on his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head. Will walked up on the stage and smacked Chris for the same. The actor however later apologised for his behaviour on Instagram. But the damage was done by then. Will, who bagged his first Best Actor Oscar for ‘King Richard’ has been banned from attending the Oscars or any other academy event for 10 years. Will Smith is currently in India. He is supposedly here to meet Sadguru.

Recently Oscar winning music composer A R Rahman attended ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ to promote Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria starrer ‘Heropanti 2’ along with film director Ahmed Khan. Rehman has sung the song “Dafa Kar” for the action-drama. In one of the segments an old photo of Rahman sitting with Smith was pulled out from his Instagram and Kapil asked him to comment on the same.

“He is a sweetheart. He is a nice person,” A R Rahman said about Will Smith. Commenting on his Oscars 2021 controversy, he added, “Sometimes such things happen.” Rahman was also in attendance at the Oscars ceremony this year.

The music maestro also opened up about his inspiration for music. Rahman shared that many people have inspired him in his journey but revealed that recently he is “discovering the old music now like Madan Mohan sahab, SD Burman sahab, Hridaynath Mangeshkar and all the greats.”

He also praised current lot of musicians like “Shankar, Amit Trivedi, Vishal-Shekhar” and added that “Bengali, Malayalam and Tamil composers are bursting with talent.”

‘Heropanti 2’ is scheduled to release in theatres on April 29. Tiger Shroff has also sung a song in a film for the first time. The actor crooned “Miss Hairan,” composed by A R Rahman.