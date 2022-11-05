A.R. Rahman can now give a background score for your life! Read on to know how

New Delhi: IMDb which has recently launched its social media for Indian-based cinema buffs is really on the rage right now. Fans are going gaga with the cinematic content that they are putting on their social media. Every single piece of content is an Indian movie and web series specific and fans are totally enjoying IMDb India on their social media feed. This latest move from IMDb certainly makes their social media handle a go-to handle for every interesting thing related to Indian cinema.

Today, taking to social media, they shared a very quirky post around A.R. Rahman giving a background score to our lives. They wrote, “I want @arrahman to give a background score for my life”. To which, the legendary singer reacted and wrote “Sure”

Their posts about the list of 250 Top rated Indian movies, Trivia and X-rays of several popular films and web series are loved by cinema buffs. Every single post from them is thoroughly relished by inquisitive fans. As IMDb comes on social media for its Indian user base, it moves a step closer to connecting with them. This is an important move for the Indian film and Web series industry as now the Indian fans will have all the reliable reviews available on social media.