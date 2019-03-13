A smart Sidhu reminder on Kapil Sharma's show

Mumbai: Actor-comedian Kiku Sharda found a smart way to make a mention of Punjab cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on "The Kapil Sharma Show" when the team of the 1983 cricket World Cup winning team made an appearance on the TV entertainer.

Sidhu hasn't been a part of the show following an uproar over his remarks after the February 14 Pulwama suicide attack that killed 40 CRPF troopers.

The Sunday episode of the show saw Kapil Dev lead his squad comprising of Mohinder Amarnath, Sandeep Patil, Dilip Vengsarkar, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Roger Binny, Kirti Azad, Madan Lal, Syed Kirmani, Balwinder Sandhu, Yashpal Sharma and Sunil Valso.

Kapil, along with Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Rochelle Rao, offered laughs galore, while Kiku made a clever remark.

His jibe involved cricketer Harbhajan Singh, who was seated on the seat which used to be occupied by Sidhu.

When Kiku Sharda, who plays Bachcha Yadav in "The Kapil Sharma Show", greeted the guests, he thanked the legends for being a part of the show. Then he looked at Harbhajan and said that Sidhuji was looking quite small in front of the legendary cricketers.

Kapil was then quick to correct Kiku that it was not Sidhu 'paaji' but 'Bhajji paaji' -- as Harbhajan is called -- seated on the main chair.