A sneak-peek into Paatal Lok's Dolly Mehra aka Bengali beauty Swastika Mukherjee's mesmerising life on Instagram!

New Delhi: Swastika Mukherjee is a famous name in Bengali cinema. Having made her debut on the small screen in the television show 'Devdasi', she entered movie business back in 2001 with 'Hemanter Pakhi'. A fine actress, Swastika was lauded for 2004 release 'Mastan', 'Criminal' followed by 'Mantra', 'Kranti', 'Partner' amongst various others.
Swastika featured in several movies in her almost two-decade long career such as Byomkesh Bakshi, Nondinee, Abar Byomkesh, Bhooter Bhabishyat, Jaatishwar, Shesher Kobita, Saheb Bibi Golaam, Shah Jahan Regency to name a few.
More recently, she was seen in Anushka Sharma's production, a web-series 'Paatal Lok' which gained massive appreciation and accolades from fans. Swastika played Dolly Mehra, wife of top news anchor Sanjeev Mehra, played by actor Neeraj Kabi on-screen.
She effortlessly essayed a troubled wife's role who battled anxiety issues. Today, let's take a look at her mesmerising pictures from Instagram and appreciate the bong beauty.
Wearing a Handcrafted Pure Katan Silk Sona Roopa Jaal saree by @mitanghosh of #mitanghoshprivé . . . Photography by: @samratdas9831161229 Hairstyling: @nita.mallick Make up: @ameeth_dash Necklace: @sj_jewelleries_ Nosepin: @proloydasgupta_designer Social Media Planner: @lipstickler Location: house of @bomtiiyengar an art curator who hosts fine dining experiences at his beautiful house. . #mitanghosh #benarasisaree #handwoven #swastikamukherjee #katansilk #clothingbrand #saree #indian #loveforsaree #6yardsofelegance #collaboration #shootdiaries #collaboration
Swastika is veteran Bengali actor late Santu Mukhopadhyay's daughter. She made her Bollywood debut in 2010 with 'Mumbai Cutting'.
Here's hoping to see more of Swastika on the screens - movies or web - we really don't mind the medium!