A sneak-peek into Paatal Lok's Dolly Mehra aka Bengali beauty Swastika Mukherjee's mesmerising life on Instagram!

Here's hoping to see more of Swastika on the screens - movies or web - we really don't mind the medium!

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Swastika Mukherjee is a famous name in Bengali cinema. Having made her debut on the small screen in the television show 'Devdasi', she entered movie business back in 2001 with 'Hemanter Pakhi'. A fine actress, Swastika was lauded for 2004 release 'Mastan', 'Criminal' followed by 'Mantra', 'Kranti', 'Partner' amongst various others. 

Swastika featured in several movies in her almost two-decade long career such as Byomkesh Bakshi, Nondinee, Abar Byomkesh, Bhooter Bhabishyat, Jaatishwar, Shesher Kobita, Saheb Bibi Golaam, Shah Jahan Regency to name a few.

More recently, she was seen in Anushka Sharma's production, a web-series 'Paatal Lok' which gained massive appreciation and accolades from fans. Swastika played Dolly Mehra, wife of top news anchor Sanjeev Mehra, played by actor Neeraj Kabi on-screen.

She effortlessly essayed a troubled wife's role who battled anxiety issues. Today, let's take a look at her mesmerising pictures from Instagram and appreciate the bong beauty. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Pandrya gets pampered at @phoebesfarm . . . #petsofinstagram #petlover #lovewithpaws #lookathim #adorable

A post shared by Swastika Mukherjee (@swastikamukherjee13) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

an evening well spent with lot of #love for #saree #neckpiece #nosepin and my one and only @anwesha24

A post shared by Swastika Mukherjee (@swastikamukherjee13) on

Swastika is veteran Bengali actor late Santu Mukhopadhyay's daughter. She made her Bollywood debut in 2010 with 'Mumbai Cutting'. 

Here's hoping to see more of Swastika on the screens - movies or web - we really don't mind the medium!

 

