A sneak-peek into Paatal Lok's Dolly Mehra aka Bengali beauty Swastika Mukherjee's mesmerising life on Instagram!

New Delhi: Swastika Mukherjee is a famous name in Bengali cinema. Having made her debut on the small screen in the television show 'Devdasi', she entered movie business back in 2001 with 'Hemanter Pakhi'. A fine actress, Swastika was lauded for 2004 release 'Mastan', 'Criminal' followed by 'Mantra', 'Kranti', 'Partner' amongst various others.

Swastika featured in several movies in her almost two-decade long career such as Byomkesh Bakshi, Nondinee, Abar Byomkesh, Bhooter Bhabishyat, Jaatishwar, Shesher Kobita, Saheb Bibi Golaam, Shah Jahan Regency to name a few.

More recently, she was seen in Anushka Sharma's production, a web-series 'Paatal Lok' which gained massive appreciation and accolades from fans. Swastika played Dolly Mehra, wife of top news anchor Sanjeev Mehra, played by actor Neeraj Kabi on-screen.

She effortlessly essayed a troubled wife's role who battled anxiety issues. Today, let's take a look at her mesmerising pictures from Instagram and appreciate the bong beauty.

Swastika is veteran Bengali actor late Santu Mukhopadhyay's daughter. She made her Bollywood debut in 2010 with 'Mumbai Cutting'.

Here's hoping to see more of Swastika on the screens - movies or web - we really don't mind the medium!