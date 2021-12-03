Showik Chakraborty shares a 'thank you' post, sister Rhea Chakraborty says 'you're my warrior'!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra pad on June 14, 2020. His tragic end saw an ocean of his fan following, industry colleagues mourning. With three premiere investigating agencies of the country probing his death, girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty had their share of legal trials in the case.

A year later, Showik took to his Instagram and has posted a thank you note. Without naming Sushant Singh Rajput or his death, he wrote: A year later…

From being down under to rising up - this one year has taught me what I couldn’t learn in the 24 years of my being -

The value of normalcy, the true expression of love and the meaning of gratitude.

This year carved me into the person i am now, and I have nothing but gratitude to be here - “Home “ with my family and friends.

I want to thank everyone who stood by my family - you’ll truly were our “lifelines”

Onwards and upwards from here on..

Reacting to his note, sister Rhea Chakraborty replied: God bless you “my warrior “You inspire me every single day.

Shibani Dandekar and sister VJ Anusha Dandekar also dropped heart-warming messages for Showik Chakraborty.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death is being investigated by - the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) respectively.

The Narcotics Control Bureau filed a charge sheet before a special court in Mumbai, naming 33 accused, including actress and girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty in the case.

The 11,700-page charge sheet has full details of drugs seizures, collection of various evidence and investigation done so far. It was filed before the special court set up under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, according to PTI.

The NCB arrested Sushant's live-in partner and girlfriend Rhea and his brother Showik in connection with the case, along with several other people in September last year. They are currently out on bail.