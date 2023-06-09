Aa Gaya Pakistan Ka Damaad: Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2 Teaser Starts With Powerful Note

New Delhi: The 2001 blockbuster 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Amrish Puri re-released at Mumbai's Juhu PVR today. The film, which told the story of a truck driver, Tara Singh and his fight to get back his Pakistani wife, clashed at the Box-Office with the Oscar nominated film 'Lagaan'. Director Anil Sharma and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it a grand-event as they sent out invitations to actors Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, and the families of those who are no more - Amrish Puri and Anand Bakshi.

Also, as per TOI, at the end of 'Gadar 2', the makers have attached the teaser of the second installment of the film 'Gadar 2'. As per the website, the teaser will start off with a powerful dialogue in a woman's voice that goes like this, "Damaad hai yeh Pakistan Ka, isko nariyal do, tilak lagao warna Lahore le jayega." The teaser is filled with a lot of action sequences, powerful dialogues and emotions, reported TOI.

Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2 Teaser

'Gadar 2' stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in lead roles. The film is scheduled to be released on August 11, 2023. The plot of the film revolves around Tara Singh, who returns to Pakistan during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971 to bring back his son Charanjeet. The film also features Simrat Kaur, Luv Sinha, Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra and others.

'Gadar 2' was officially announced by the makers on October 15, 2021. The first poster of the sequel titled 'Gadar 2' was unveiled on January 26, 2023 and it shows Tara Singh, played by Sunny, with a hammer.