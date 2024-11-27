Advertisement
AADAR JAIN

Aadar Jain Shares Roka Ceremony Pics With His 'Forever And Always' Alekha Advani

Aadar Jain, who debuted in Bollywood with 'Qaidi Band' in 2017, was last seen in 'Hello Charlie.' 

|Last Updated: Nov 27, 2024, 11:12 AM IST|Source: ANI
Aadar Jain Shares Roka Ceremony Pics With His 'Forever And Always' Alekha Advani Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Aadar Jain and his fiance Alekha Advani have officially begun their wedding celebrations. The couple, cousins to Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, had their roka ceremony on Saturday, which was attended by several B-town celebs.

The actor took to his Instagram account on Tuesday night to share unseen pictures from the ceremony with the caption "Forever & always.." followed by a ring and red heart emoji.

The pictures showcased several adorable moments from their special day. The first photo showed the couple gazing into each other's eyes before the ceremony. Another picture captured them curled up together on a couch.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aadar Jain (@aadarjain)

One picture was the cutest where Aadar was seen on one knee placing a ring on Alekha's finger.

Members of the Kapoor family also joined the star-studded event, including Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, and Babita.

Aadar had announced his engagement to Alekha Advani in September with an adorable proposal by the sea.

Jain shared intimate pictures of the moment on Instagram, showing him down on one knee, holding Advani's hand in a picturesque beach setting.

Jain and Advani's relationship became public in November 2023 when Jain shared a photo of them together on social media, describing her as the "light of my life."

Their relationship had previously been a topic of speculation, particularly when they were seen together at the Diwali celebrations hosted by Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

Aadar Jain, the son of Reema Jain and Manoj Jain, previously dated actress Tara Sutaria.

The couple, who made their relationship Instagram official in August 2020, reportedly ended their relationship earlier this year.

Aadar Jain, who debuted in Bollywood with 'Qaidi Band' in 2017, was last seen in 'Hello Charlie.' 

 

