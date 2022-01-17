Aahana Kumra sets internet on fire with new HOT bikini photo, take a look

NEW DELHI: Aahana Kumra is one of the most talented actresses in the entertainment industry. She rose to fame with her bold performance in 'Lipstick Under My Burkha'. She later impressed the audience with her performance in projects like 'Rangbaaz', 'Marzi' and 'Forbidden Love'.

Recently the actress grabbed everyone's attention because of her Instagram post. Aahana dropped a fresh picture of herself donning a ruffled bikini top and floral bottoms. She captioned the photo writing, "Sunshine on my shoulders! #HappySunday y'all!! #sundaylove"

A fan commented, "So pretty." Another one wrote, "So hotttttt".

On the work front, Aahana was last seen in Netflix's series 'Call My Agent: Bollywood'. She will next be seen in action-drama film 'Shamshera' produced by Yash Raj Films. The film will be directed by Karan Malhotra and also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Ashutosh Rana and Ronit Roy.