Aaliyah Kashyap's Engagement Party: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor Dazzle In Saree, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari Arrive In Style

New Delhi: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap got engaged to her US-based boyfriend Shane Gregoire earlier this year. The star kid had shared the news of her engagement with Shane on social media. She had dropped several photos of the two exchanging rings with each other. On Thursday, the couple hosted an engagement party for their friends and family members in Mumbai. The party was a star-studded one as Bollywood celebrities graced the event.

Among those who attended the engagement bash were Suhana Khan, Kalki Koechlin, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Alaya F, B-Town rumoured lovebirds Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari.

Suhana, who is belived to be close friend of Aaliyah, arrived at the event in a blue saree and kept it simple with her makeup look. Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan arrived in a pretty pink saree. Aaliyah's best friend Khushi Kapoor made it to the big day in a pink saree.

Anurag's ex-wife Kalki Koechlin also attended the event. She came with her boyfriend Guy Hershberg and their daughter Sappho.

Aaliyah is the daughter of Anurag Kashyap and his first wife Aarti Bajaj. Shane Gregoire proposed to Aaliyah in Bali. Aaliyah had shared the news on social media, “Soooooo THIS HAPPENED!!!!! to my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my FIANCE! you are the love of my life. thank you for showing me what real & unconditional love feels like. saying yes to you was the easiest thing I’ve ever done & I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love. I love you forever & always Fiance (still can’t believe I get to call you that AAHHHH).”

As per reports, the duo is expected to host another engagement bash in the US. They will fly out of India this month to celebrate the occasion with Shane's family. The duo had previously mentioned in their vlog that they want to get married sometime around 2025.