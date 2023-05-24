topStoriesenglish2612686
AAMIR KHAN

Aamir Khan And Dangal Co-Star Fatima Sana Shaikh's Unseen Video Of Playing Pickleball Goes Viral, Brings Back Relationship Rumours - Watch

Aamir Khan And Fatima Sana Shaikh Video: Fatima in her 2018 interview with Bollywood Hungama denied line-up rumours.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 02:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan and his Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh's unseen video of playing a pickleball together surfaced online on Wednesday. Looks like the clipping has been shot by someone in hiding which once again brings back the breach of the privacy debate. While many fans called it unfair and an invasion of the star's privacy others talked about the alleged link-up between the two. 

In the video, Aamir Khan can be seen dressed in a red t-shirt and black trousers while Fatima has her hair all tied-up in a bun and donned a comfortable grey tee with black shorts. The video was shared on social media by celeb pap Yogen Shah. Check out how netizens reacted to it: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

One person wrote: Shooting inside home is not ok ! Respect privacy. Another one said: Acchaaaaa to ye sach hai

Fatima Sana Shaikh has worked with Aamir Khan in Dangal and Thugs of Hindostan. Rumours about their alleged affair caught attention soon after Aamir and Kiran Rao announced divorce. However, they continue to co-parent their child Azad Rao Khan and consider each other family. The former couple has been spotted together post-divorce on multiple occasions.

Fatima in her 2018 interview with Bollywood Hungama denied such rumours and said, "I do not feel the need to explain because I feel no matter what you do, people will talk about you..."

On the work front, Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor. The movie tanked at the Box Office, leaving fans heartbroken. Aamir has not announced any new project after Laal Singh Chaddha release so far. Meanwhile, Fatima Sana Shaikh was last seen in Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor-starrer Thar. She has Dhak Dhak alongside Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah and Sanjana Sanghi. 

She also has Sam Bahadur with Vicky Kaushal in her kitty which is directed by Meghna Gulzar. Fatima will be playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the movie.  

