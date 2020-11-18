Aamir Khan and daughter Ira Khan step out to watch 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' at Mumbai theatre, Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh thank him

New Delhi: On Tuesday, superstar Aamir Khan, along with his daughter Ira Khan, arrived at a Mumbai theatre to watch the recently-released film 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari', starring Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Here are some photos of Aamir at the theatre shared by fan clubs.

'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' is the first film to hit the theatres after around eight months. The Central government had prohibited the screening of films in theatres since March due to COVID-19 pandemic. It hit the big screens across India on November 15.

Ahead of watching the film, Aamir tweeted to say, "On my way to see 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' in a Cinema Hall. Really looking forward to the big screen experience, after so long!"

His tweet soon received responses from Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh, who thanked the superstar for supporting their movie.

"Thank you, Aamir Khan, for supporting #SurajPeMangalBhari and opening of the cinema halls," read Manoj Bajpayee's tweet.

Thank you @aamir_khan for supporting #SurajPeMangalBhari and opening of the cinema halls!! pic.twitter.com/VXUaFmKnoI — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) November 18, 2020

Diljit posted Aamir's tweet on Instagram and wrote, "This Is Called Supporting INDIAN CINEMA. Har Business Ke Liye Tough Time hai We Know.. Ek Doosrey ki Support se Hee hum Fer Khadey Ho Saktey Hain."

Talking about audience response to film, Diljit earlier said: "We are here to thank the audience because they have stepped outside their homes and watched our film during these times. Now, people coming to theatres is a big thing for all of us and on top of that, their appreciation for our film is like an added bonus for us."