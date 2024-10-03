Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan was joined by his son Junaid and former wife Kiran Rao for the last rites of his ex-father-in-law and Reena Dutta’s father on Thursday. A video showed Aamir attending the last rite. He was seen helping Reena to come out of the ambulance after reaching the crematorium.

Filmmaker Kiran Rao and Junaid too were seen. They were spotted engaging in a conversation. Aamir on October 2 was spotted leaving his ex-wife Reena Dutta’s house along with his mother Zeenat Hussain, in Mumbai.

Aamir and Reena got married on April 18, 1986. In fact, Reena also had a small part in Aamir’s ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’. They have two children, a son named Junaid and a daughter, Ira.

Junaid made his debut with the streaming movie ‘Maharaj’, Ira, has stayed away from the profession of acting so far. She tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, who was Aamir’s fitness trainer.

Reena was involved briefly in Aamir’s career when she worked as an executive producer for the actor’s Oscar-nominated film ‘Lagaan’.

In December 2002, he filed for divorce, and took custody of both children. On December 28, 2005, he married Kiran Rao, who had been an assistant director to Gowariker on the set of ‘Lagaan’. On December 5, 2011, they announced the birth of their son, Azad Rao Khan through a surrogate mother.

In July 2021, Aamir and Kiran announced their separation and stated they would raise their son Azad together.

Aamir will next be seen in ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’. The film, directed by R. S. Prasanna, and produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, is based on the Spanish film, ‘Champions’. It also stars Genelia Deshmukh.