New Delhi: Junaid Khan has made a strong debut in Bollywood with 'Maharaj', earning widespread praise for his performance. To celebrate the film's success, his parents, Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, will host an intimate success party at Aamir Khan Productions' office in Bandra.

A source revealed, 'The bash will be attended by Junaid's friends and the cast and crew of his next few movies. He has already started shooting for the Advait Chandan-helmed romantic comedy with Khushi Kapoor, and Pritam Pyaare. He is expected to wrap up the rom-com soon.'

The success bash will be a private affair and will be attended by close family friends. A guest, invited shared, 'Junaid was certain that he wanted to debut on his merit. Reena and Aamir let him forge his path. Today, they want to share their happiness with their near and dear ones.'

Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra and produced by Yash Raj Films, 'Maharaj' is currently trending on Netflix.