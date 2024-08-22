Aamir Khan And Salman Khan All Set For Andaz Apna Apna 2? Superstar Makes A Subtle Hint

New Delhi: Andaz Apna Apna is a cult comedy starring Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. The film to date managed to tickle your funny bones and who doesn't want the sequel? And it seems like the sequel is on its way. Recently superstar Salman Khan's old tweet got a reaction from Aamir Khan's production team the handle mentioned how they think a lot about his tweet where he had written," I didn't let Aamir touch me after the film. Agar mujhe gold mein badal deta toh (What if he turned me into gold)".

This reaction from Aamir's team has got fans excited. And they are predicting Amar-Prem is all set to make a comeback with Andaz Apna Apna 2. The reaction from Aamir's team got everyone's attention. The users on social media asked them to buck up and make the film soon. One user said." 14 years later, you are still thinking about it?! Get to work and make a movie featuring Salman and Aamir together! Andaz Apna Apna 2 or something new!". Another user mentioned that there is something cooking between Amar Prem and they cannot wait for them to share the news.

Aamir and Salman are one of the biggest superstars and their reunion is indeed one of the most awaited one. In one of the interactions, Raveena Tandon expressed her excitement to team up with Aamir in the sequel. Indeed the fans cannot keep calm and we totally get it.