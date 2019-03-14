Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao seal birthday celebrations with a kiss!

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan turned a year older on March 14 and continuing his yearly ritual, celebrated his special day by interacting with the media at his residence in Bandra. The actor donned a casual look and his wife Kiran Rao accompanied him. After answering some questions, the couple sealed birthday celebrations with a kiss!

Check out the pics here:

(Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Aamir is also known as 'Mr Perfectionist' and has time and again delivered blockbuster films. Right from 'Lagaan' till 'Dangal' and 'Secret Superstar', the actor has played varied roles and has left us impressed each time.

Even though his latest film 'Thugs of Hindostan' failed to create an impression, the actor's fans have been curious to know about his next project.

On his Birthday, Aamir announced his next project which will be titled 'Lal Singh Chaddha' and is an official adaptation of Hollywood actor Tom Hanks' film 'Forrest Gump'.

Here's wishing the actor a very happy birthday once again!