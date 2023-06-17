Aamir Khan Celebrates Mother's Birthday With Ex-Wife Kiran Rao

Actor Aamir Khan recently gathered with his family members and close friends to celebrate his mother’s 89 birthday in an intimate get-together. Several pictures of the family gathering have been shared on social media, where the actor can be seen taking part in the celebration in the company of his mother, Zeenat Hussain, sisters, Nikhat and Farhat Khan, ex-wife Kiran Rao, daughter Ira Khan and brother Faisal Khan.

Earlier, a few pictures were shared by Punjabi artist Pratibha Singh Baghel who seemingly performed at the birthday party. In the pictures, she can be seen posing with Aamir, Kiran Rao, his mother, his sisters, and other guests at the party. In one of the pictures, the actor can be seen lighting a candle for his mother's cake.

The celebrations took place at Aamir’s residence.

Pratibha Singh Baghel captioned her post, "So this evening looked like this at Aamir Khan’s place! Celebrated 89th birthday of Aamir ji’s mother. The kind of love, warmth & blessings we received is unmatched. Thank you so much Shankar Mahadevan sir for this recommendation. Forever grateful.”

Aamir Khan hugs brother Faisal Khan at mother's birthday

In another set of pictures shared by the actor's sister Nikhat Khan, Aamir can be seen sharing a few heart-warming family moments with his mother, sisters, and brother Faisal Khan.

While the picture is of the birthday cake, the following one shows him posing with his family, all happy and cheerful. In one of the photos, Aamir was seen sharing a warm hug with his brother.

Nikhat captioned the post, “Ammi's birthday celebration.”

Aamir was dressed in a golden kurta and teamed it with red harem pants. The other guests were also seen dressed in traditional outfits for the celebrations.

The gathering came months after the actor’s mother reportedly suffered a heart attack. Around Diwali last year, reports suggested that she was rushed to a Mumbai hospital, following which she was treated at home.

Feud between Aamir and Faisal

Aamir and Faisal got together for their mother's birthday almost a year after Faisal criticised Aamir for his apology regarding a controversial “intolerance” comment that he made a few years ago. He had earlier made many other allegations against Aamir.