Aamir Khan crashes daughter Ira Khan's live workout session, surprises fans in new look - Watch

New Delhi: Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan has been keeping away from social media. The only time, he drops a post is when he actually wants to either make an announcement or comment on something of importance. So when he crashes during a live workout session of daughter Ira Khan with trainer Poznic, it calls for attention.

While Ira was doing her workout session, father Aamir Khan dropped in to say a 'hi'. And guess what his new salt and pepper look surprised his fans. Poznic trained Aamir during 'Dhoom 3' and 'PK'.

He posted the live video on Instagram:

Aamir recently took to his social media handles to announce that a few of his staff members have tested positive for the deadly novel coronavirus and have been quarantined. He thanked BMC officials for their timely assistance and help.

Before that, Aamir condoled legendary filmmaker Basu Chatterjee's demise on social media.

On the work front, he will be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film happens to be an official Hindi adaptation of Hollywood's blockbuster hit 'Forrest Gump' starring Tom Hanks. The venture is helmed by 'Secret Superstar' director Advait Chandan.

It will open in theatres on Christmas 2020.