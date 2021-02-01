हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Aamir khan

Aamir Khan decides to turn off his phone completely for this reason!

It is now learned that Aamir is back in Mumbai and all geared up to get back to his own film, "Laal Singh Chaddha". He will finish the pending schedule of the film and then get into post-production with director Advait Chandan, to get it ready for a Christmas 2021 release.

Aamir Khan decides to turn off his phone completely for this reason!

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is going on a communication detox and has decided to turn off his phone completely so that it doesn't come in the way of work and personal life.

The actor's spokesperson revealed that Aamir took a break from "Laal Singh Chaddha" to shoot a cameo for his friend, Amin Hajee's directorial debut "Koi Jaane Na" in Jaipur.

It is now learned that Aamir is back in Mumbai and all geared up to get back to his own film, "Laal Singh Chaddha". He will finish the pending schedule of the film and then get into post-production with director Advait Chandan, to get it ready for a Christmas 2021 release.

In doing so, Aamir has decided to turn off his phone completely from Monday so that it doesn't come in the way of conducting work and personal life.

"Aamir feels that he is addicted to his cellphone and that's impacting his personal and professional space. Hence, he has decided to go incognito and operate like in the older days," said the source.

The source added that Aamir has asked "all his close confidantes to reach out to his manager in case of urgency or work-related queries", adding: "Even his social media accounts now will be managed by the team until the release of 'Laal Singh Chaddha'."

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Aamir khanAamir Khan filmsAamir Khan movies
Next
Story

Lockdown taught me the value of friends and family: Sushant Singh
  • 1,07,57,610Confirmed
  • 1,54,392Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M44S

Union Budget 2021: Elderly people above 75 years will not have to pay any tax