Aamir khan

Aamir Khan does 'shramdaan' on Maharashtra Day

On Maharashtra Day on Wednesday, Bollywood actor-producer Aamir Khan indulged in a voluntary contribution of labour in the state's Koregaon Taluka of Satara district, along with his wife Kiran Rao.

Aamir Khan does &#039;shramdaan&#039; on Maharashtra Day

Mumbai: On Maharashtra Day on Wednesday, Bollywood actor-producer Aamir Khan indulged in a voluntary contribution of labour in the state's Koregaon Taluka of Satara district, along with his wife Kiran Rao.

They were accompanied by Jalamitras who came forward to help Aamir and his non-profitable organisation, Paani Foundation. 

After receiving a warm welcome, Aamir Khan headed to a certain location and started digging the ground for 'shramdaan'. He got support from villagers who also got inspired and joined him in the activity, according to a statement on his behalf.

On Tuesday, the actor was at Zhawadarjun village where he stopped by for sugarcane juice on the way.

On the work front, Aamir has the film "Lal Singh Chadda", a remake of "Forrest Gump". 

Aamir khan
