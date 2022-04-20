Aamir Khan enjoys summer, relishes mangoes with son Azad in cute latest photo

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan shares a great bond with his son Azad Rao Khan. Recently, the actor was seen enjoying some quality time with his son Azad, where the two were seen relishing a plate full of mangoes. Glimpses from the same have gone viral on the internet.

The actor's team on Wednesday (April 20) shared a bunch of pictures of him and his son eating mangoes. The photos show Aamir and his son sitting across a table with a plateful of mangoes in front of them. Both are seen enjoying mangoes and the happiness on their faces says it all!

Aamir-Azad's photos are captioned as, "Have you treated yourself and your family with some (mangoes) yet?"

Reacting to it, a fan dropped a comment saying, 'woww'. Another one commented, "kya bhav se laye?"

One fan wrote, "Mango can be eaten better than this method."

"How good it is to be with family. Mmmmm, and sweet fruits," wrote one.

A third one wrote, "Looking wonderful." "Nope... bhut mehga h sir abhi," wrote a fan.

Some asked him about his film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' which is a official remake of the Hollywood hit film 'Forrest Gump' starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright. 'Laal Singh Chaddha' also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan. The movie is slated to be released no August 11, 2022.

Last month, Aamir shocked fans when he spoke about how he wanted to quit acting as he felt he hadn't spent much time with his family and wanted to make-up for the lost time. However, his kids suggested his strike a work-life balance instead of taking such an extreme decision.

Speaking at the ABP Ideas of India event, Aamir revealed, "Nobody knows this. I'm saying for the first time, you will be shocked. I had informed my family that I won't be doing any films from now onwards. Neither I'll act nor I will produce any films. I don't want to do all this."

He added, "Nobody argued with me. Then I thought I should tell people that I won't be acting in films now. Then I said if I tell people they will say, 'This is his marketing scheme as his film is about to release, he is announcing his retirement.'"

However, Aamir was hesitant to announce his retirement as he thought it would be considered as a PR stunt by his fans since it was ahead of his upcoming release 'Laal Singh Chadha'. After learning about his decision, his ex-wife Kiran Rao, kids Ira and Azad convinced him to re-think this huge decision.

On the work front, he will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in prominent roles. Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar fame has directed the venture.

