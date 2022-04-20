हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aamir khan

Aamir Khan enjoys summer, relishes mangoes with son Azad in cute latest photo

The social media handle of Aamir Khan Productions shared photos of Aamir and Azad Rao Khan, where the father-son dup is seen relishing on mangoes. 

Aamir Khan enjoys summer, relishes mangoes with son Azad in cute latest photo
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan shares a great bond with his son Azad Rao Khan. Recently, the actor was seen enjoying some quality time with his son Azad, where the two were seen relishing a plate full of mangoes. Glimpses from the same have gone viral on the internet. 

The actor's team on Wednesday (April 20) shared a bunch of pictures of him and his son eating mangoes. The photos show Aamir and his son sitting across a table with a plateful of mangoes in front of them. Both are seen enjoying mangoes and the happiness on their faces says it all!

Aamir-Azad's photos are captioned as, "Have you treated yourself and your family with some (mangoes) yet?"

Reacting to it, a fan dropped a comment saying, 'woww'. Another one commented, "kya bhav se laye?" 

One fan wrote, "Mango can be eaten better than this method."

"How good it is to be with family. Mmmmm, and sweet fruits," wrote one. 

A third one wrote, "Looking wonderful." "Nope... bhut mehga h sir abhi," wrote a fan. 

Some asked him about his film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' which is a official remake of the Hollywood hit film 'Forrest Gump' starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright. 'Laal Singh Chaddha' also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan. The movie is slated to be released no August 11, 2022.

Last month, Aamir shocked fans when he spoke about how he wanted to quit acting as he felt he hadn't spent much time with his family and wanted to make-up for the lost time. However, his kids suggested his strike a work-life balance instead of taking such an extreme decision.

Speaking at the ABP Ideas of India event, Aamir revealed, "Nobody knows this. I'm saying for the first time, you will be shocked. I had informed my family that I won't be doing any films from now onwards. Neither I'll act nor I will produce any films. I don't want to do all this."

He added, "Nobody argued with me. Then I thought I should tell people that I won't be acting in films now. Then I said if I tell people they will say, 'This is his marketing scheme as his film is about to release, he is announcing his retirement.'"

However, Aamir was hesitant to announce his retirement as he thought it would be considered as a PR stunt by his fans since it was ahead of his upcoming release 'Laal Singh Chadha'. After learning about his decision, his ex-wife Kiran Rao, kids Ira and Azad convinced him to re-think this huge decision.

On the work front, he will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in prominent roles. Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar fame has directed the venture. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Aamir khanAzad Rao Khanlaal singh chaddhaKareena Kapooraamir mangoaamir khan divorceAamir Khan girlfriend
Next
Story

Filmmaker Tatineni Rama Rao passes away, Anupam Kher, Ajay Devgn mourn loss

Must Watch

PT1M34S

BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao's tweet