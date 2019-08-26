Aamir Khan extends support to PM Modi's move to ban single-use plastic, urges all to 'strongly support' move

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people in his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat' to support a movement against 'single-use plastic' from October 2, which marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

In his speech, Modi said, "We will launch a new mass movement against the use of plastic on October 2."

Extending his support to the movement, Aamir tweeted, "The initiative by the Hon'ble PM

@narendramodi to curb 'single-use plastic' is an effort all of us should strongly support. It's up to each of us to make sure we stop using 'single-use plastic'."

On the work front, after the debacle of Thugs Aamir will be seen in Laal Singh Chadha happens to be an official Hindi remake of Hollywood star Tom Hanks' 'Forrest Gump'.

Earlier, talking about the film, Aamir told PTI, "I have always loved 'Forrest Gump' as a script. It is a wonderful story about this character. It is a life-affirming story. It is a feel-good film. It is a film for the whole family."

In the same interview, Aamir revealed that he would don a turban "for some part of the film". Aamir was last seen in Yash Raj Films' Thugs of Hindostan alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film, however, bombed at the Box Office.