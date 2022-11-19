Aamir Khan dances to 'Papa Kehte Hai' on daughter engagement bash, looks unrecognisable!

New Delhi: Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan's last release Laal Singh Chaddha did not match up to the sky-high expectations of his fans and upon its release, the actor was not seen at any public events or gatherings. Ending days of lull, the superstar made a rare appearance in salt and pepper look at his daughter Ira Khan's engagement bash.

On November 18, Aamir was seen along with his family members and close friends at the engagement party of his daughter Ira Khan and boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. Ira looked stunning in a red tube gown and the groom to-be donned a dapper look in black suit with bow tie. Actor Imran Khan also made a rare appearance and looked awesome in his crisp blue blazer and tan brown pencil pants.

Meanwhile, a video of Aamir has gone viral on the internet where he can be seen dancing to his iconic song 'Papa Kehte Hai' along with his fam-jam. Take a look here:

Those present at the engagement ceremony included Aamir's ex-wives Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, mother Zeenat Hussain, Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare officially announced their relationship in 2020. Ira took to Instagram and announced that they were dating.

Ira is Aamir's daughter from first wife Reena. He also has a son Junaid from the marriage. With Kiran Rao, he has a son Azad Rao Khan.